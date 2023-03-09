Thursday's contest at Ford Center at The Star has the Rice Owls (22-7) squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners (12-18) at 3:00 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 victory for Rice, who are favored by our model.

The Roadrunners' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 69-68 win against Florida Atlantic.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

UTSA vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 72, UTSA 64

UTSA Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on February 4, the Roadrunners captured their best win of the season, a 58-53 home victory.

The Owls have tied for the 62nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

58-53 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 4

66-53 at home over Rice (No. 83) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on January 28

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 166) on November 20

76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 204) on December 10

UTSA Performance Insights