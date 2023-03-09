The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) are favored by 6.5 points when they meet the No. 7 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-14, 8-10 Big 12) in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:00 PM on ESPN Networks. A guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket is on the line as these teams look to claim the Big 12 championship. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -6.5 142.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points in 16 of 29 games this season.

Texas has an average point total of 147.5 in its games this year, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread.

Texas has been less successful against the spread than Oklahoma State this season, putting up an ATS record of 13-16-0, as opposed to the 14-16-0 record of Oklahoma State.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 16 55.2% 78.8 147.9 68.7 135 141.5 Oklahoma State 8 26.7% 69.1 147.9 66.3 135 136.8

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Longhorns have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

The Longhorns are 9-9-0 ATS in conference play this season.

The Longhorns record 12.5 more points per game (78.8) than the Cowboys give up (66.3).

Texas has a 12-16 record against the spread and a 22-8 record overall when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 13-16-0 6-9 15-14-0 Oklahoma State 14-16-0 2-4 15-15-0

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits

Texas Oklahoma State 17-1 Home Record 11-5 4-6 Away Record 5-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

