The Dallas Stars (34-17-13) visit the Buffalo Sabres (32-27-4) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 defeat to the Calgary Flames, while the Sabres fell to the New York Islanders 3-2 in their most recent outing.

Stars vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-150) Sabres (+130) 6.5

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 26 of their 43 games when favored on the moneyline this season (60.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Dallas has gone 16-10 (winning 61.5%).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

In 23 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs. Sabres Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 212 (10th) Goals 232 (3rd) 168 (4th) Goals Allowed 223 (24th) 45 (11th) Power Play Goals 53 (5th) 34 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (25th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas went over in six of its past 10 games.

The Stars have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.7 fewer than this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 212 this season.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 168 goals to rank fourth.

The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +44 this season.

