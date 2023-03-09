Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Bartow Arena has the Southern Lady Jaguars (15-14) taking on the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (15-14) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 win for Southern, so expect a competitive matchup.
In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Panthers secured a 65-57 victory against Texas Southern.
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 64, Prairie View A&M 61
Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis
- Against the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Panthers registered their signature win of the season on January 14, a 69-65 home victory.
Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 at home over Jackson State (No. 80) on January 14
- 55-52 at home over Southern (No. 226) on January 4
- 62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 258) on January 9
- 78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on February 18
- 67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 270) on February 13
Prairie View A&M Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 67 points per game, 142nd in college basketball, and are giving up 68.4 per contest to rank 277th in college basketball.
- Prairie View A&M scores fewer points in conference play (65.6 per game) than overall (67).
- The Lady Panthers are scoring more points at home (70.1 per game) than away (64.6).
- In 2022-23 Prairie View A&M is allowing 17.3 fewer points per game at home (58.8) than away (76.1).
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Panthers are scoring 65.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 67.
