Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Southland Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) and Lamar Cardinals (20-11) going head to head at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 62-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 65-53 win over Texas A&M-CC in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 62, Lamar 59
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Cardinals took down the SE Louisiana Lions at home on February 23 by a score of 66-54.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Lamar is 13-7 (.650%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on February 23
- 57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on January 7
- 65-53 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on March 8
- 73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on February 11
- 65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 195) on December 17
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +141 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.7 points per game, 189th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.1 per outing to rank 73rd in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Lamar has put up 65.8 points per game in Southland action, and 64.7 overall.
- The Cardinals are scoring more points at home (68.6 per game) than away (58.1).
- In 2022-23 Lamar is allowing 3.7 fewer points per game at home (58.4) than on the road (62.1).
- The Cardinals have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, compiling 69.0 points per contest, 4.3 more than their season average of 64.7.
