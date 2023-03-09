Thursday's game between the Houston Cougars (15-15) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) going head-to-head at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 63-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cougars, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Cougars are coming off of a 72-64 win over Wichita State in their last game on Wednesday.

Houston vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Houston vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 63, East Carolina 60

Houston Schedule Analysis

On February 12, the Cougars claimed their best win of the season, a 71-69 victory over the South Florida Bulls, who are a top 50 team (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.

Houston has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).

According to the RPI, the Lady Pirates have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

71-69 on the road over South Florida (No. 38) on February 12

52-33 over SMU (No. 84) on March 7

60-44 at home over SMU (No. 84) on December 30

82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 101) on January 29

59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 101) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Houston Performance Insights