UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (11-18) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-17) at Ford Center at The Star has a projected final score of 69-64 based on our computer prediction, with UTSA securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on March 8.
The Roadrunners took care of business in their last game 80-59 against Charlotte on Thursday.
UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTSA 69, Florida Atlantic 64
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Roadrunners defeated the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 58-53, on February 4.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Roadrunners are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-53 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 4
- 66-53 at home over Rice (No. 83) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on January 28
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on November 20
- 76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 205) on December 10
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners' -75 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.1 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (266th in college basketball).
- Offensively, UTSA is tallying 64.7 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (65.1 points per game) is 0.4 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Roadrunners are putting up 4.1 more points per game (67.9) than they are in away games (63.8).
- When playing at home, UTSA is giving up 6.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than on the road (70.2).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Roadrunners have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 68.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 65.1 they've put up over the course of this season.
