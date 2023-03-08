The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (36-29) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 as 13.5-point underdogs. The Suns have also won three games in a row.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSOK
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Thunder vs. Suns Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 117 - Thunder 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Suns

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 13.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (233.5)
  • The Thunder's .615 ATS win percentage (40-24-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .523 mark (34-28-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Phoenix and its opponents have gone over the over/under 44.6% of the time this season (29 out of 65). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (37 out of 65).
  • The Suns have a .675 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-13) this season while the Thunder have a .455 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-24).

Thunder Performance Insights

  • On offense, Oklahoma City is the second-best squad in the league (118.4 points per game). On defense, it is 20th (116.8 points allowed per game).
  • This season the Thunder are ranked 19th in the NBA in assists at 24.9 per game.
  • The Thunder make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 12th and 14th, respectively, in the league.
  • Oklahoma City attempts 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.8% are 2-pointers.

