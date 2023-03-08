Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Southland Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10) and Lamar Cardinals (19-11) going head to head at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 62-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on March 8.
The Cardinals are coming off of an 80-75 victory against McNeese in their last game on Tuesday.
Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 62, Lamar 60
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- Against the SE Louisiana Lions on February 23, the Cardinals secured their best win of the season, a 66-54 home victory.
- Lamar has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (13).
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 140) on February 23
- 57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 140) on January 7
- 73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 156) on February 11
- 65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 196) on December 17
- 66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on January 26
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +129 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 64.7 points per game, 189th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.4 per contest to rank 81st in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Lamar has put up 65.8 points per game in Southland play, and 64.7 overall.
- At home the Cardinals are scoring 68.6 points per game, 10.5 more than they are averaging on the road (58.1).
- At home, Lamar allows 58.4 points per game. Away, it allows 62.1.
- While the Cardinals are posting 64.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 70.4 a contest.
