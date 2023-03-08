How to Watch the Houston vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 4 seed Houston Cougars (14-15) will play in the AAC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (18-13). The teams will face off Wednesday at 5:00 PM live on ESPN+.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Houston vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison
- The Shockers score an average of 66.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cougars allow.
- When it scores more than 59.8 points, Wichita State is 15-4.
- Houston's record is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Cougars record 65.2 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 62.5 the Shockers give up.
- Houston is 8-7 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
- When Wichita State gives up fewer than 65.2 points, it is 11-3.
- The Cougars shoot 38.4% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Shockers allow defensively.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Tulsa
|W 60-37
|Fertitta Center
|3/1/2023
|Wichita State
|W 62-55
|Fertitta Center
|3/7/2023
|SMU
|W 52-33
|Dickies Arena
|3/8/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Dickies Arena
