The Golden State Warriors (34-31) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-34) after losing six road games in a row. The Warriors are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -4.5 241.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has played 20 games this season that have had more than 241.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Oklahoma City's matchups this season is 234.8, 6.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Oklahoma City is 40-24-0 against the spread this year.

The Thunder have been victorious in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 23 35.4% 118.0 236.2 117.1 233.7 232.5 Thunder 20 31.2% 118.2 236.2 116.6 233.7 229.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of the Thunder's last 10 contests have hit the over.

This year, Oklahoma City is 20-14-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-10-0 ATS (.667).

The Thunder average just 1.1 more points per game (118.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Oklahoma City is 24-6 against the spread and 22-8 overall.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 31-34 14-19 35-30 Thunder 40-24 22-8 38-26

Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Thunder 118.0 Points Scored (PG) 118.2 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 23-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-6 25-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 26-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-8 28-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-12

