The Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included, face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Gilgeous-Alexander produced 38 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 129-119 win against the Jazz.

In this piece we'll break down Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.1 32.1 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.7 5.8 PRA 42.5 41.6 42.7 PR 36.5 35.9 36.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Warriors

Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 10.2 per game, which account for 18.6% and 20.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 105.1 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Allowing 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Warriors have conceded 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 16th in the league, allowing 25.5 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.8 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 29 20 0 4 0 0 0 1/30/2023 37 31 4 7 1 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gilgeous-Alexander or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.