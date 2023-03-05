Texas State vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Texas State Bobcats (22-8) and the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (21-9) facing off at Pensacola Bay Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 63-62 victory for Texas State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Bobcats came out on top in their most recent outing 56-47 against Appalachian State on Friday.
Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Texas State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 63, Southern Miss 62
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bobcats took down the Southern Miss Lady Eagles 62-52 on January 28.
- The Bobcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 154) on February 9
- 52-46 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 158) on January 26
- 60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 167) on November 30
- 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 175) on December 29
- 64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 190) on February 11
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats' +286 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.0 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 57.5 per contest (34th in college basketball).
- On offense, Texas State is scoring 66.5 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (67.0 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Bobcats have performed better in home games this year, putting up 69.6 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game away from home.
- Texas State is ceding 54.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (62.3).
- The Bobcats' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 67.8 points per contest compared to the 67.0 they've averaged this year.
