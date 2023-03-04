UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (24-4) going head to head against the UTEP Miners (19-9) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-57 victory as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.
The Miners are coming off of a 62-59 loss to Western Kentucky in their last game on Thursday.
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, UTEP 57
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Miners defeated the No. 24 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 65-62, on February 2.
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Raiders have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on December 18
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on January 7
- 72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 146) on November 19
- 79-52 at home over UTSA (No. 168) on February 11
- 74-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 168) on January 11
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners put up 69.1 points per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (159th in college basketball). They have a +153 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- UTEP has averaged 1.1 more points in C-USA games (70.2) than overall (69.1).
- At home the Miners are putting up 72.4 points per game, 5.3 more than they are averaging away (67.1).
- UTEP concedes 64.6 points per game at home, and 63.4 on the road.
- The Miners are averaging 71.8 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 2.7 more than their average for the season (69.1).
