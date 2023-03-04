Saturday's game at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (24-4) going head to head against the UTEP Miners (19-9) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-57 victory as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.

The Miners are coming off of a 62-59 loss to Western Kentucky in their last game on Thursday.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, UTEP 57

UTEP Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Miners defeated the No. 24 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 65-62, on February 2.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Raiders have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on December 18

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on January 7

72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 146) on November 19

79-52 at home over UTSA (No. 168) on February 11

74-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 168) on January 11

UTEP Performance Insights