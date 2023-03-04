The Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) after losing five road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Raiders' 69.9 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 64.8 the Cyclones allow.
  • Texas Tech is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, Texas Tech is 16-5.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Cyclones average are 8.9 more points than the Red Raiders give up (67).
  • When Iowa State scores more than 67 points, it is 15-5.
  • Iowa State's record is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.9 points.
  • This season the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Red Raiders give up.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 West Virginia W 69-68 United Supermarkets Arena
2/25/2023 @ Baylor L 71-61 Ferrell Center
3/1/2023 TCU W 66-49 United Supermarkets Arena
3/4/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

