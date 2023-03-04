The Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-14, 5-12 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

Texas Tech has a 15-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys rank 109th.

The Red Raiders put up 7.1 more points per game (73.9) than the Cowboys allow (66.8).

Texas Tech is 15-6 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

Texas Tech is posting 77.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.9 more points than it is averaging in road games (66).

The Red Raiders surrender 68.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.1 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Texas Tech has played better in home games this year, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Texas Tech Schedule