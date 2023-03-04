The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-14) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Lady Panthers allow.
  • Texas Southern has a 2-6 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.
  • Texas Southern has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
  • The Lady Panthers put up 67.1 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 77.1 the Lady Tigers give up.
  • Prairie View A&M has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 77.1 points.
  • Prairie View A&M is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 60.5 points.

Prairie View A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/20/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 72-51 William J. Nicks Building
2/25/2023 @ Alcorn State W 98-88 Davey Whitney Complex
2/27/2023 @ Jackson State L 90-65 Williams Assembly Center
3/4/2023 Texas Southern - William J. Nicks Building

