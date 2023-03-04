Baylor vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (19-10) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (18-10) at Ferrell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Baylor, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Bears claimed a 63-54 victory against Texas.
Baylor vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
Baylor vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 71, West Virginia 60
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' best win this season came in a 75-70 victory against the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats on November 26.
- The Bears have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 24th-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.
- Baylor has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 3
- 75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 40) on January 7
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 1
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears' +309 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.0 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per outing (120th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Baylor puts up fewer points per contest (70.6) than its overall average (73.0).
- The Bears post 74.4 points per game at home, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Baylor is giving up 10.9 fewer points per game (56.9) than on the road (67.8).
- On offense, the Bears have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 72.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 73.0 they've put up over the course of this year.
