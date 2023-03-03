Friday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (21-8) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-19) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on March 3.

Last time out, the Bobcats won on Friday 86-79 over Arkansas State.

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Texas State 69, Appalachian State 62

Texas State Schedule Analysis

  • The Bobcats' signature win this season came against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in our computer rankings. The Bobcats took home the 69-52 win on the road on February 9.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bobcats are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 157) on January 28
  • 52-46 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 162) on January 26
  • 60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 167) on November 30
  • 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on December 29
  • 64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 179) on February 11

Texas State Performance Insights

  • The Bobcats' +277 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.4 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 57.9 per contest (39th in college basketball).
  • Texas State is putting up 66.5 points per game this year in conference games, which is 0.9 fewer points per game than its season average (67.4).
  • At home, the Bobcats are putting up 5.3 more points per game (69.6) than they are away from home (64.3).
  • When playing at home, Texas State is surrendering 7.6 fewer points per game (54.7) than on the road (62.3).
  • The Bobcats have scored 67.4 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've put up on average this season.

