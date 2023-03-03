Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Ole Miss Rebels (22-7) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (9-19) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-52 in favor of Ole Miss, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 3.
The Aggies enter this contest on the heels of a 79-72 win against Mississippi State on Thursday.
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 71, Texas A&M 52
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies' signature win of the season came against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 37), according to our computer rankings. The Aggies picked up the 75-73 home win on January 22.
- The Aggies have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
- Texas A&M has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).
Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-72 over Mississippi State (No. 45) on March 2
- 57-49 at home over SMU (No. 82) on December 18
- 74-67 at home over Kentucky (No. 101) on February 23
- 77-70 over Vanderbilt (No. 123) on March 1
- 67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 151) on November 23
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies put up 56.8 points per game (327th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (155th in college basketball). They have a -186 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.7 points per game.
- Texas A&M scores fewer points in conference play (53.7 per game) than overall (56.8).
- The Aggies average 58.3 points per game at home, and 51.0 on the road.
- Texas A&M is allowing fewer points at home (58.3 per game) than away (69.1).
- The Aggies are scoring 64.6 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 56.8.
