Thursday's game features the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (24-5) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (14-15) squaring off at College Park Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-65 victory for heavily favored SFA according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.

Their last time out, the Mavericks won on Saturday 93-77 against Grand Canyon.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, UT Arlington 65

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

On December 1 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 74) in our computer rankings, the Mavericks claimed their signature win of the season, a 67-64 victory on the road.

UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins

60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 127) on February 6

93-77 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on February 25

82-73 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on February 18

60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on December 3

76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 199) on November 29

UT Arlington Performance Insights