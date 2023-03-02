Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9) against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-19) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-56 in favor of Mississippi State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Aggies won their last outing 77-70 against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Texas A&M 56
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies notched their signature win of the season on January 22 by securing a 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Aggies have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (10).
- Texas A&M has six losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).
Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 at home over SMU (No. 81) on December 18
- 74-67 at home over Kentucky (No. 106) on February 23
- 77-70 over Vanderbilt (No. 123) on March 1
- 67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on November 23
- 69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 157) on November 10
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies have been outscored by 7.1 points per game (posting 56 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, while giving up 63.1 per outing, 143rd in college basketball) and have a -193 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Texas A&M has put up 53.7 points per game in SEC play, and 56 overall.
- At home, the Aggies average 58.3 points per game. Away, they average 51.
- Texas A&M is giving up fewer points at home (58.3 per game) than away (69.1).
- The Aggies are averaging 64.2 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 8.2 more than their average for the season (56).
