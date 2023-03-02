SFA vs. UT Arlington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (24-5) and UT Arlington Mavericks (14-15) going head to head at College Park Center has a projected final score of 75-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SFA, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Ladyjacks won their most recent matchup 62-47 against New Mexico State on Tuesday.
SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
SFA vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 75, UT Arlington 65
SFA Schedule Analysis
- The Ladyjacks notched their signature win of the season on November 26 by securing a 67-53 victory over the Boston College Eagles, the No. 100-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- SFA has 13 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 130) on January 12
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 135) on December 11
- 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on February 11
- 66-53 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on February 4
- 83-78 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on December 31
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks' +492 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.8 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 58.8 per contest (51st in college basketball).
- SFA has averaged 1.5 fewer points in WAC play (74.3) than overall (75.8).
- The Ladyjacks are putting up more points at home (78.9 per game) than on the road (71.9).
- In 2022-23 SFA is allowing 2.6 fewer points per game at home (59.2) than on the road (61.8).
- The Ladyjacks have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, putting up 68.9 points per contest, 6.9 fewer points their than season average of 75.8.
