Thursday's game at FAU Arena has the Rice Owls (20-7) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-15) at 7:00 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 win for Rice.

The Rice Owls' last game on Saturday ended in a 64-52 victory against Charlotte.

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 73, Florida Atlantic 63

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Rice Owls defeated the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 89-77 win on November 10 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Rice is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have tied for the 65th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (six).

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 75) on December 10

62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on December 31

73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on January 14

60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on February 2

82-64 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on February 18

Rice Performance Insights