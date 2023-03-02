How to Watch the North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (23-4) hope to build on a 12-game home winning run when hosting the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-17) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Eagles average 6.7 more points per game (62.8) than the Lady Raiders give up to opponents (56.1).
- North Texas has a 10-9 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
- North Texas is 10-11 when it scores more than 56.1 points.
- The 73.5 points per game the Lady Raiders score are 6.7 more points than the Lady Eagles allow (66.8).
- Middle Tennessee has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.
- Middle Tennessee's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 62.8 points.
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|UTEP
|W 67-65
|UNT Coliseum
|2/20/2023
|UTSA
|L 68-67
|UNT Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Charlotte
|W 66-59
|UNT Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
