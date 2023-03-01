Wednesday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-18) and Texas A&M Aggies (7-19) going head to head at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 65-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on March 1.

The Aggies are coming off of a 78-65 loss to Arkansas in their last game on Sunday.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 65, Texas A&M 64

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on January 22, the Aggies defeated the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 41) in our computer rankings, by a score of 75-73.

The Aggies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (10).

Texas A&M has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).

Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 at home over SMU (No. 77) on December 18

74-67 at home over Kentucky (No. 117) on February 23

67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on November 23

69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on November 10

73-49 at home over Army (No. 279) on November 13

Texas A&M Performance Insights