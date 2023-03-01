Wednesday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-12) taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (7-20) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-60 victory as our model heavily favors Texas Tech.

The Horned Frogs' last game was an 84-56 loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TCU vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 72, TCU 60

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs picked up their best win of the season on February 18 by registering a 75-62 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, the No. 64-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (12).

TCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 171) on December 5

69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 172) on November 7

74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on November 16

60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 269) on November 29

56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 276) on December 18

TCU Performance Insights