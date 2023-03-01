Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-33) are 1-point underdogs against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-33) Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 120 - Lakers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1)

The Thunder (37-23-1 ATS) have covered the spread 46.8% of the time, 13.9% more often than the Lakers (29-31-2) this season.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 1 or more (65.1%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (31 out of 62), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (33 out of 61).

The Lakers have a .647 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-6) this season, better than the .442 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (19-24).

Thunder Performance Insights

On offense, Oklahoma City is the third-best team in the league (117.8 points per game). Defensively, it is 20th (116.7 points conceded per game).

The Thunder are 18th in the NBA in assists (24.7 per game) in 2022-23.

The Thunder are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).

In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has attempted 63.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72% of Oklahoma City's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 28% have been 3-pointers.

