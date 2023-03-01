Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 1
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-33) are 1-point underdogs against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-33) Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 120 - Lakers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1)
- The Thunder (37-23-1 ATS) have covered the spread 46.8% of the time, 13.9% more often than the Lakers (29-31-2) this season.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 1 or more (65.1%).
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (31 out of 62), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (33 out of 61).
- The Lakers have a .647 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-6) this season, better than the .442 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (19-24).
Thunder Performance Insights
- On offense, Oklahoma City is the third-best team in the league (117.8 points per game). Defensively, it is 20th (116.7 points conceded per game).
- The Thunder are 18th in the NBA in assists (24.7 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Thunder are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has attempted 63.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72% of Oklahoma City's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 28% have been 3-pointers.
