Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the SE Louisiana Lions (18-9) and Houston Christian Huskies (11-17) going head to head at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 64-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Huskies enter this contest following a 64-46 loss to Nicholls on Saturday.
Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 64, Houston Christian 55
Houston Christian Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies took down the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M-CC Islanders, 55-52, on February 9, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Houston Christian has 10 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.
Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Yale (No. 199) on November 26
- 63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 267) on November 25
- 71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 269) on January 19
- 68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on December 31
- 62-54 on the road over New Orleans (No. 305) on January 7
Houston Christian Performance Insights
- The Huskies' -107 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.1 points per game (290th in college basketball) while giving up 63 per outing (142nd in college basketball).
- Houston Christian is scoring 58.4 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 0.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (59.1).
- At home, the Huskies are posting 14.2 more points per game (66.7) than they are when playing on the road (52.5).
- When playing at home, Houston Christian is giving up 15.7 fewer points per game (54.3) than on the road (70).
- The Huskies' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 57.6 points a contest compared to the 59.1 they've averaged this year.
