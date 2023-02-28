On Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Sacramento Kings (35-25) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA

BSOK and NBCS-CA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 120.7 points per game to rank first in the league while allowing 118.1 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA) and have a +157 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 117.8 points per game, fourth in the league, and are giving up 116.6 per contest to rank 20th in the NBA.

These two teams rack up 238.5 points per game between them, 2.0 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 234.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento is 33-25-2 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 24 times.

Thunder and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +80000 +35000 - Kings +15000 +4000 -

