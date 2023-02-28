Tuesday's contest between the Tarleton State Texans (7-21) and Seattle U Redhawks (5-21) squaring off at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 66-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 28.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Texans suffered an 80-78 loss to Southern Utah.

Tarleton State vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Tarleton State vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 66, Seattle U 63

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

The Texans took down the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in a 70-60 win on January 11. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tarleton State is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Texans are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 274) on November 18

84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 312) on November 30

67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 316) on December 14

86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 324) on December 6

Tarleton State Performance Insights