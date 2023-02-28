The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 26, Dort posted 18 points in a 124-115 loss against the Kings.

With prop bets available for Dort, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.1 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.3 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.0 PRA 24.5 20.7 21.4 PR 22.5 18.5 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Luguentz Dort has made 4.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.7% of his team's total makes.

Dort is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Dort's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 15th in possessions per game with 104.9.

The Kings are the 25th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 118.1 points per game.

The Kings are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.8 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26 assists per contest.

The Kings are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 31 18 5 1 4 0 0 1/20/2023 35 15 3 2 3 0 1

