The Oklahoma City Thunder, Kenrich Williams included, hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 124-115 loss to the Kings, Williams put up seven points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kenrich Williams Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.0 9.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.0 2.6 PRA -- 14.9 16.7 PR 13.5 12.9 14.1 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Kenrich Williams' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kenrich Williams Insights vs. the Kings

Williams has taken 6.5 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 6.1% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

The Thunder rank 15th in possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 103.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are 25th in the NBA, allowing 118.1 points per contest.

The Kings concede 41.8 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Kings are 24th in the NBA, allowing 26 per game.

The Kings are the 14th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kenrich Williams vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 20 7 5 2 0 0 2 1/20/2023 26 3 6 3 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.