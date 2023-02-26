The Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) after losing 10 road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies put up 10.8 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (65.6).
  • Texas A&M is 6-14 when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, Texas A&M is 6-2.
  • The Razorbacks put up 10.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Aggies allow (62.3).
  • When Arkansas scores more than 62.3 points, it is 17-8.
  • Arkansas' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.8 points.
  • This season the Razorbacks are shooting 40.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Aggies concede.
  • The Aggies make 27.6% of their shots from the field, 10.6% lower than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Auburn L 65-55 Neville Arena
2/20/2023 Missouri L 61-35 Reed Arena
2/23/2023 Kentucky W 74-67 Reed Arena
2/26/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

