How to Watch the SMU vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Lady Tigers (17-9) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the SMU Mustangs (16-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
SMU vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers score 10 more points per game (68.3) than the Mustangs give up (58.3).
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 64.3 points, it is 13-3.
- Memphis is 15-4 when it scores more than 58.3 points.
- The Mustangs score just 3.1 more points per game (64.3) than the Lady Tigers give up (61.2).
- When SMU scores more than 61.2 points, it is 11-4.
- SMU has a 15-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Mustangs are making 37.9% of their shots from the field, nine% lower than the Lady Tigers allow to opponents (46.9%).
- The Lady Tigers' 33.3 shooting percentage is 8.9 lower than the Mustangs have given up.
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 52-50
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/18/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 70-62
|Yuengling Center
|2/22/2023
|Wichita State
|W 69-51
|Moody Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
