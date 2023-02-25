How to Watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (22-4) will host the Texas Longhorns (21-7) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
Texas vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns' 75.6 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 75.5 the Sooners allow to opponents.
- Texas is 21-7 when allowing fewer than 86.7 points.
- When it scores more than 75.5 points, Texas is 10-2.
- The Sooners put up 86.7 points per game, 28.3 more points than the 58.4 the Longhorns allow.
- Oklahoma is 22-3 when scoring more than 58.4 points.
- Oklahoma is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.
- The Sooners shoot 46.0% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Longhorns allow defensively.
- The Longhorns shoot 45.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Sooners allow.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|TCU
|W 70-50
|Moody Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 66-61
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|West Virginia
|W 74-48
|Moody Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/27/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Moody Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
