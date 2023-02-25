Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (16-8) and the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-24) at Williams Assembly Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-52 and heavily favors Jackson State to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Texas Southern Lady Tigers' most recent outing was an 83-53 loss to UAPB on Monday.
Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 81, Texas Southern 52
Texas Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Texas Southern Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 77-61 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes on January 9.
- Texas Southern has 13 losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
Texas Southern Performance Insights
- The Texas Southern Lady Tigers have been outscored by 16.8 points per game (posting 60.9 points per game, 264th in college basketball, while allowing 77.7 per outing, 355th in college basketball) and have a -437 scoring differential.
- Texas Southern has averaged 2.5 more points in SWAC action (63.4) than overall (60.9).
- At home, the Texas Southern Lady Tigers score 60.8 points per game. Away, they average 61.0.
- In 2022-23 Texas Southern is giving up 12.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than away (83.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Texas Southern Lady Tigers are tallying 60.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 60.9.
