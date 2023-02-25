The Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas Longhorns (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Texas has compiled a 12-16-0 record against the spread this year.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Baylor has covered 14 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Bears games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 The Longhorns have experienced the 77th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1800.

The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

