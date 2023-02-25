Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10) versus the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-15) at American Bank Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-54 in favor of Texas A&M-CC, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Islanders came out on top in their last game 83-58 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 69, Northwestern State 54
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- Against the Texas State Bobcats on December 16, the Islanders captured their best win of the season, a 56-47 road victory.
- Texas A&M-CC has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-59 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on January 19
- 65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 241) on December 3
- 83-58 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 23
- 57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 278) on January 21
- 59-51 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 4
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 62.0 points per game to rank 245th in college basketball and are allowing 55.6 per contest to rank 20th in college basketball.
- Texas A&M-CC's offense has been more productive in Southland games this year, scoring 64.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.0 PPG.
- In home games, the Islanders are averaging 6.2 more points per game (65.9) than they are on the road (59.7).
- Defensively, Texas A&M-CC has played better in home games this year, surrendering 52.5 points per game, compared to 56.8 in away games.
- The Islanders have been racking up 67.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 62.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
