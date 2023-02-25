The TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) aim to snap a nine-game road losing skid at the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TCU vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs put up an average of 60.1 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Cyclones allow.

When TCU gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 7-10.

TCU is 5-6 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

The 74.8 points per game the Cyclones record are 7.4 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (67.4).

Iowa State has a 14-4 record when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Iowa State's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 60.1 points.

The Cyclones shoot 42.1% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.

The Horned Frogs make 32.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

TCU Schedule