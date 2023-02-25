Sam Houston vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-14) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-16) at UTRGV Fieldhouse is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-66 in favor of Sam Houston. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bearkats lost their last matchup 71-56 against SFA on Thursday.
Sam Houston vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
Sam Houston vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sam Houston 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 66
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Bearkats' best win this season came in a 66-62 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4.
- Sam Houston has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).
Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 169) on November 23
- 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on January 5
- 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 241) on January 28
- 81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 296) on January 19
- 59-58 at home over Tarleton State (No. 296) on February 18
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats score 68.1 points per game (128th in college basketball) and give up 67.7 (264th in college basketball) for a +9 scoring differential overall.
- Sam Houston scores more in conference action (68.4 points per game) than overall (68.1).
- The Bearkats score 72.9 points per game at home, and 64.5 away.
- In 2022-23 Sam Houston is giving up 6.8 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than away (70.6).
- While the Bearkats are averaging 68.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 69.5 a contest.
