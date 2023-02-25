Saturday's game between the Houston Cougars (11-15) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-11) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 70-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Houston squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Cougars fell in their most recent outing 88-83 against East Carolina on Wednesday.

Houston vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Tulsa 61

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Cougars took down the South Florida Bulls (No. 29 in our computer rankings) in a 71-69 win on February 12 -- their signature win of the season.

Houston has eight losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

60-44 at home over SMU (No. 76) on December 30

82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 29

59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 95) on January 5

65-60 at home over Temple (No. 137) on February 4

56-48 on the road over Temple (No. 137) on February 18

Houston Performance Insights