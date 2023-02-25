Baylor vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Baylor Bears (17-10) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-11) at Ferrell Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Baylor to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bears enter this matchup after a 67-57 victory against TCU on Wednesday.
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 74, Texas Tech 63
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears defeated the No. 13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, 81-70, on January 3, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Bears have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).
- Baylor has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on November 26
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 4
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on February 1
- 75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 43) on January 7
- 69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears have a +290 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.4 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball and are allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 133rd in college basketball.
- With 71.1 points per game in Big 12 action, Baylor is tallying 2.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (73.4 PPG).
- Offensively the Bears have played better when playing at home this season, posting 74.7 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Baylor is allowing 56.7 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 69.5.
- The Bears have been racking up 71.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 73.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.