The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns (32-28) on Friday, February 24 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

The Thunder's last outing on Thursday ended in a 120-119 loss to the Jazz in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points in the Thunder's loss, leading the team.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aleksej Pokusevski PF Out Leg 8.8 5.1 2.0

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Foot), Kevin Durant: Out (Knee), Landry Shamet: Out (Foot)

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder put up 6.6 more points per game (117.9) than the Suns give up (111.3).

Oklahoma City has put together a 25-14 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.

The Thunder are averaging 122.8 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 117.9.

Oklahoma City hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) at a 36.1% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 12.7 its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from deep.

The Thunder's 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8.5 227.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.