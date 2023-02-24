Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his last action, had 39 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 120-119 loss to the Jazz.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gilgeous-Alexander's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.0 31.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 4.6 Assists 5.5 5.7 6.2 PRA 41.5 41.4 42.6 PR 36.5 35.7 36.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.3



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 20.2% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

He's taken 2.6 threes per game, or 7.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 105 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Suns are the fifth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Suns have given up 23.6 per game, fifth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2022 35 32 2 5 1 0 0 12/23/2021 39 29 5 7 2 1 0

