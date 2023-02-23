Thursday's game between the UTEP Miners (17-8) and the Florida International Panthers (12-13) at Don Haskins Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-62 and heavily favors UTEP to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Miners enter this game after a 67-65 loss to North Texas on Saturday.

UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 73, Florida International 62

UTEP Schedule Analysis

Against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Miners captured their signature win of the season on February 2, a 65-62 home victory.

The Miners have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on January 7

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on December 18

72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 156) on November 19

65-61 at home over New Mexico State (No. 193) on November 30

57-52 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 193) on December 13

UTEP Performance Insights