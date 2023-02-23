Thunder vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
The Utah Jazz (29-31) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29) after dropping three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Thunder matchup in this article.
Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Thunder vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jazz Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jazz (-2)
|239
|-135
|+115
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Jazz (-2.5)
|239.5
|-145
|+120
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Jazz (-2.5)
|239.5
|-141
|+120
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Jazz (-2.5)
|239.5
|-140
|+120
Bet on this game with Tipico
Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Jazz score 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 117.2 (23rd in the league) for a +20 scoring differential overall.
- The Thunder's +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.9 points per game (third in NBA) while giving up 116.2 per outing (20th in league).
- These teams are scoring 235.5 points per game between them, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 233.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah is 33-26-1 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City has covered 35 times in 57 matchups with a spread this season.
Thunder Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Josh Giddey
|17.5
|-115
|16.3
|Jalen Williams
|13.5
|+100
|12.2
Thunder and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+70000
|+35000
|+450
|Jazz
|+60000
|+30000
|+425
