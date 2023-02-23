The Texas A&M Aggies (6-18) take a six-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (10-16), who have lost five straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score 5.5 more points per game (67.6) than the Aggies give up to opponents (62.1).

Kentucky has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 54 points.

Kentucky has put together a 10-9 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

The Aggies put up 14.5 fewer points per game (54) than the Wildcats give up (68.5).

Texas A&M is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Texas A&M has a 5-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

This season the Aggies are shooting 27.6% from the field, 19.5% lower than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats' 36.7 shooting percentage is seven lower than the Aggies have given up.

