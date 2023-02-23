Thursday's contest at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (18-7) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (12-14) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-63 win as our model heavily favors Rice.

The Owls enter this contest after an 82-64 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Rice vs. UAB Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Rice vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 77, UAB 63

Rice Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 10, the Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 56 in our computer rankings) by a score of 89-77.

Rice has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Owls are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10

62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on December 31

73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on January 14

66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 122) on November 27

60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Rice Performance Insights