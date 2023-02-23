North Texas vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the North Texas Lady Eagles (10-17) against the Charlotte 49ers (11-14) at UNT Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of North Texas. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.
In their most recent outing on Monday, the Lady Eagles suffered a 68-67 loss to UTSA.
North Texas vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
North Texas vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 66, Charlotte 63
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles picked up their best win of the season on February 4 by registering a 69-66 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 90-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Texas is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.
North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 104) on November 27
- 74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 113) on January 28
- 67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 113) on February 18
- 84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on January 5
- 54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 195) on January 26
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles' -119 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.7 points per game (231st in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per contest (252nd in college basketball).
- With 65.7 points per game in C-USA matchups, North Texas is putting up 3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.7 PPG).
- Offensively the Lady Eagles have fared better in home games this season, scoring 65.6 points per game, compared to 59.9 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, North Texas is giving up 4.3 fewer points per game (64.8) than away from home (69.1).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Eagles have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 63.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 62.7 they've racked up over the course of this year.
